Letter: Student Supports Maloney Re-Election

As a student and resident of Milford, I fully support James Maroney’s reelection bid for State Senate. Aside from being one of the most friendly and accessible public figures in Hartford, Senator Maroney is passionate about serving his constituents. If you have a question about any aspect of the state politics, Senator Maroney will be sure to send you a genuine response as quickly as possible.

In addition, as chair of the Veteran’s Affairs and General Law committees, Senator Maroney has introduced and passed numerous pieces of legislation with overwhelming bipartisan support. In times of severe political polarization, Senator Maroney is exactly what Connecticut needs at the Capitol. It is impossible to find someone in Hartford on either side of the aisle that does not speak highly about James’ work ethic.

Senator Maroney is a valued representative of the 14th State Senate district and it is vital that he gets reelected on November 3, 2020.

Matt Zancewicz