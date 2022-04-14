Letter: Resident Concerned with FWP Status

As a resident of Hollow Road, I am writing to share my concerns regarding the status of Fred Wolfe Park (FWP) – and to make sure all Orange residents are aware of some of the future issues with FWP and the playground. I can confidently say that the vast majority of the Hollow Road residents would agree with the points I am to make.

The current entrance to FWP is inadequate even without the future playground. The entrance is a one lane road built through wetlands. If you are driving on the road and a car comes in the opposite direction, you literally have to pull over into wetlands to allow that car to pass. This happens all the time on busy Saturdays/Sundays. On those busy days, you probably have about 200 cars per hour going through that tiny entrance. The parking lot is insufficient even without the future playground. On a busy game day, there has to be at least 100 cars parked (see attached aerial photo taken in October 2021). You have only two soccer games going on in the photo – and the lot is about 2/3rds full. How can this parking lot accommodate a busy game day? How could it accommodate many games AND a playground? The answer is – it can’t. The entrance – and parking lot – are safety hazards. With the increased traffic flow through such a constricted entrance and onto an unpaved parking lot, it is only a question of WHEN there will be an injury/incident. It could be two cars colliding on the entrance road. Or a car striking a child in the parking lot. Or an emergency vehicle unable to get to the park in time due to 30+ cars backed up on Hollow Road.

Unfortunately, no one on the Playground committee nor with the First Selectman’s office appears to be taking these concerns seriously.

We need, at a minimum:

A second entrance with a width sufficient enough to accommodate two cars driving in opposite directions simultaneously; An expanded parking lot that is designed by a professional.

And lastly, we could/should consider the expansion of the park and/or playground and/or entrance into the cornfields located adjacent to FWP. This is land owned by the town.

Nick Calcaterra