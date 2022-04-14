Letter: Reader Appreciates Information Provided on Amity Budget

After reading and then re-reading all three of Jim Leahy’s articles in the Orange Town News concerning the Amity budgets over the past years, I felt compelled to write and urge all town residents to do the same. Regardless of whether or not one has children in the school system, the Amity budget affects everyone’s wallet – and I would think that those without children in the system would be even more concerned as they are paying just as much as those who do.

In his articles, Jim provides hard facts in his effort to demonstrate that the yearly Amity budget increases are both unnecessary and unwarranted. While he spells it all out very well, a few things truly jumped out at me that I’d like to relate here.

Over the last 16 years, the average budget increase has been about 2.35%, yet this year’s proposal is 4.92%. This is despite the fact that enrollment has been following a steady downward trend and the average yearly budget surplus for the last four years has been almost $3 million!

He makes the point that if over the last four years we hadn’t increased the budget at all, we would still have had an ample surplus every year. Instead, the individual cost to each Orange taxpayer for just the surplus portion of the budget is $684 over the past 4 years.

There is much more significant data included in his articles, but based on these facts alone I can’t imagine why, in a referendum, we as taxpayers would vote yes on any budget that included an increase at all. I would urge everyone to do their homework on this issue – at the very least read Jim’s articles in the recent issues of this paper – and show up to vote on May 3rd.

Anthony P. Scarinzi