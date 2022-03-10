Letter: Orange Has Me Hooked

My wife and I moved to town last September. She was born in Monroe but lived for years in NYC and Chicago. I was born and raised in New Haven and spent most of my adult life in various apartments around the city. Due to her childhood, my wife was used to a more secluded, suburban lifestyle – even after years spent in two of America’s largest metropolises. I might as well be on Mars instead of in Orange. Please don’t misunderstand, my ideal vacation is a mountain cabin by a lake away from everyone but the bears and coyotes. But I was always a “city boy” who enjoyed the 24-hour amenities and the convenience of walking or cycling everywhere and moonlighting as “the door guy” at bars. But now, I would be anything but truthful if I didn’t say that Orange has me hooked.

Let’s begin in the most unlikely of places – the town dump. For those that have always lived in a town like this, the Orange Transfer Station is a dream to someone like me. The amount of “stuff” I had to dispose of after the move would have taken months and cost a small fortune if my new home was in New Haven. My mom’s cousin has been residing in town for years and our family always found it strange how much she heaped praise at the town dump. Well, I no longer find it strange. My first interaction with a town official was “Ge”rry” (or is it Jerry?). Before I moved, I was already keeping a running catalogue of items that I needed to dispose of. One phone call and 10 minutes later, Gerry, with the patience and understanding of a saint, answered question after question that I threw at him. Then, on my very first trip, Gerry was in the booth – he again took the time to explain where everything goes and how to dispose of certain items. Everyone I met at the Transfer Station has been nothing but friendly and professional. My apologies for not knowing the names of other Transfer Station employees, but “thank you” goes out to “bearded guy”, “funny, witty lady”, and “a very serious man”.

Online, I have interacted with members of the historical society – although I am sad to say I have yet to make it down to the society itself. Their columns in this very paper are a delight to read – as is the rest of this wonderful news service to the town.

My apologies to the volunteer fire department as I haven’t written that check yet. I will. I know how much volunteer departments struggle as I was Fire 1/EMT in one a while back. And luckily, I have not needed police service except for one quick call to have a question answered. But I hear all great things about our town’s force.

While my wife and I feel nice and secluded in a quiet corner, we are only five minutes from anything we need. My already two unfortunate visits to Stony Creek Urgent Care changed my opinion on clinics for the better. Our cat also had an unfortunate visit to her new veterinarian at the Milford Animal Hospital (MAH). One visit to them and I realized what a serious issue her old vet continued to miss. She is a much happier cat now thanks to the talented and caring individuals at MAH. The guy over at Batteries+Bulbs convinced me to go budget when I needed a new phone – and he was spot on. After having to leave one of the most serious gyms out there, Woodruff YMCA surprised me with the quality of lifting equipment. St. Anthony’s Bookstore has supplied me with more than I need if I was ever to pursue a degree in philosophy. Our Lady of Sorrows seems like a beautiful chapel that I plan on visiting soon.

Last but not least – our neighbors. They have all been absolutely wonderful. When the previous owners of our house left, one family didn’t just lose longtime neighbors – they lost longtime friends. But they welcomed us with open arms and even invited us to a Christmas cocktail hour. Another neighbor recognized my wife in her mask at Holy Infant Church. The last time we saw each other was when my wife and I were giving out Halloween candy.

I guess this letter is a long-winded way of saying that we feel so welcomed. My wife and I are grateful to everyone we have met who lent a hand to help us settle in. And we are grateful to be in a town where so many work so hard to keep Orange as the beautiful gem it is.

Mark Maturo