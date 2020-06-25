Letter: Orange Country Fair Postponed until 2021

While the State of Connecticut slowly reopens for business, the Orange Country Fair Committee is officially announcing that we will be postponing the Orange Country Fair slated to be held on September 18 – 20, 2020 to September 17 – 19, 2021.

The Fair Committee is saddened that we will not be able to put on the fair this year. We felt that with the continued uncertainty of the virus, the uncertainty of the State entering Phase 4 for reopening (large gatherings outside larger than 100 people), and how to maintain safe social distancing practices. The Committee did not make this decision lightly. There was a lot of discussion, but it ultimately came down to doing what is best for our own committee, our volunteers, the town and public safety. We considered all elements upon making this decision – how to social distance in our very popular and tight areas, how to properly deep-clean equipment and tables after each use based on Federal and State guidelines and how all these factors would impact on the Fair. We want to err on the side of caution and our top priority was the health and safety of our community.

We are considering trying to host one or two small events in the fall where we can social distance by the approved guidelines and we will keep you all posted on these events.

We wish to thank all our volunteers who have been the backbone of this fair from the beginning. And we also thank our exhibitors and fairgoers for their continued support throughout the years.

We are heartbroken that this had to happen – in the past we put on a fair just days after 9/11 and survived potential hurricanes whipping up the coast, but this pandemic is like nothing any of us has ever envisioned.

We will begin to work on next year’s fair. We will come back better for it. We look forward to seeing you in 2021 for our comeback! Stay safe and be well.

All the best,

Karen McCausland

Kevin Monck

Co-Chairs, Orange Country Fair Committee