Letter: OCC – Vote Yes on February 16th!

The Orange Conservation Commission strongly encourages Orange Voters to vote “Yes” on the February 16th referendum to authorize the Town’s acquisition of the Racebrook Country Club (RCC).

The purchase of the RCC will preserve the Town’s control over the future use of the 287 acres property and prevent RCC from selling land to developers to resolve their current financial crisis. This purchase will maintain the open space and the Town’s character that we all have come to love about Orange.

See you at the Polls on February 16th and remember – Vote Yes!

The Orange Conservation Commission