Letter: Neighborhood Residents Implore Town to Fight Lawsuit

The residents of the Walnut Hill Road and Green Hill Road neighborhood applaud the Orange Plan and Zoning Commission’s decision to deny the recent application by the owners of Stappa Vineyard to have 21 outdoor tables, add 31 additional parking spaces and outdoor lighting at their vineyard on Route 34. Had the application been approved, the vineyard would have been allowed 70 outdoor seats and parking to accommodate more than 300 people at any given time. Such an intense commercial use in a residential zone not only far exceeds the 10 outdoor seats the vineyard is permitted to have under town regulations for outdoor restaurant dining, but more importantly is a far cry from the “farm stand-winery” that the Commission approved years ago.

Since opening to the public a year and half ago, the outdoor activity at the vineyard has disturbed the peace and quiet that the Walnut Hill Road and Green Hill Road neighborhood has enjoyed since its original development. The vineyard has had outdoor music and raucous crowds that can be heard clearly from the abutting the neighbors’ backyards and in the streets.

Now, the vineyard owners have brought a lawsuit against the Commission seeking to overturn the denial of their application and have the court sanction an event style venue in a residential zone. This is no trivial or isolated lawsuit that only impacts the residents of Walnut Hill Road and Green Hill Road. The owners of farmland and open space in town will be watching. Any outcome that permits any level of outdoor activity more than 10 seats at the vineyard will set a dangerous precedent and pave the way for future development of other event style venues in residential zones. It will also send the message that the town’s outdoor seating regulations are inconsequential and can be ignored.

The residents of the Walnut Hill Road and Green Hill Road neighborhood therefore implore the Commission, the First Selectman, the Board of Selectmen and all town officials to vigorously fight this lawsuit and enforce the regulations. The character of Orange as a town with quaint, kid friendly neighborhoods is at stake.