Letter: Mary Welander for House – Derby, Orange, Woodbridge

Mary Welander is running for State Representative for the 114th District which serves Derby, Orange and Woodbridge. Mary brings a commitment to improving the quality of life to all citizens and small businesses of these communities. As a member of the Orange Board of Education and Sandy Hook Promise, her commitment to quality education and a safe school environment is unprecedented. Her experience is even more critical during this time of Covid-19 when parents, school administrators and teachers are striving to balance education and safety in unchartered waters.

Mary is married and the mother of three children. All her children attend school in Orange. She is the daughter of an educator and small business owner; and the sister of three combat veterans. Mary understands the importance of public service firsthand. Her sole goal is to service the people and businesses of Derby, Orange and Woodbridge. She will not be blinded by political ambition which have left the 114th district without proper representation in the past.

Mary’s goals are to rebuild the economy of our three towns beyond the pre-pandemic level safely; protect our residents and workers in our nursing homes/assisted living centers; ensure everyone has access to quality and affordable health care; work to lower prescription drug costs; protect our environment; and provide the support needed by our Healthcare and Public Safety Professionals.

Mary has received many endorsements due to her proven track record and work ethic for the community. Some of these endorsements include: Senator Chris Murphy; the Uniformed Professional Fire Fighters Association of CT; Working Families; and Moms Demand Action, just to name a few.

I am a former elected official of Orange and community service volunteer that strongly endorses Mary and I hope you will support her on November 3rd.

Joseph Marulli