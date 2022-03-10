Letter: Letter to Connor Deane

Connor, I read that you have resigned, vacated, deserted your seat on the Orange Board of Selectmen and resigned from the Democratic Town Committee and are moving out of Orange because why? It didn’t “fit with your current schedule and because Orange has limited comfortable housing options for young people so this is forcing you and your girlfriend to move out of town”. Jodi Dietch, who chairs the ODTC, explained that if you won the that seat, a full time position that paid $100,000, you could have worked things out and stayed to serve the town.

Connor, when you appeared at our door looking for our vote you stated that you had some great ideas to improve our town and do a much better job than Jim Zeoli. When pressed for some specifics you really didn’t have any except for reducing the rainy-day fund and being more transparent and issuing a weekly communication. At each of the debates you continued to repeat these well-rehearsed lines and call yourself “A SON OF ORANGE”. My understanding of that term means that it comes with a sense of loyalty and investment to said town and a willingness to serve the people and families who live here whether you are paid or not. Many of the positions here, along with the volunteer firemen, are not paid but those who serve are proud to do what they can to keep Orange a great place to live and raise a family. You can still serve our town. Maybe it wouldn’t be a bad idea to drive a school bus for a while or serve on a board before you throw in the towel. I wish you well Connor in your acting career and theater. I think this is your calling and you will do well.

Bonnie Pelaccia