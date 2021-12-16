Letter: Keep Your Friends, Families and Neighbors Safe

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! With family gatherings, gift swaps and midnight toasts quickly approaching this holiday season, Anheuser-Busch and Dichello Distributors, Inc. are more thankful than ever to be a part of your festivities. Whether you’re raising a glass at a loved one’s house or celebrating with a night on the town, remember to keep yourself and your community safe.

If you’ll be spreading holiday cheer with an ice-cold beer or two, don’t forget to plan ahead for a safe ride. There is an average of 300,000 daily incidents and 10,000 annual fatalities related to alcohol-impaired driving in the U.S. – and this problem is 100% preventable.

That’s why we’ve joined forces with Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Uber in a first-of-its-kind industry coalition that is focused on ending drunk driving. In a new initiative called Decide To Ride, we are encouraging everyone to plan ahead for a safe ride home, before the celebrations even begin – because you can’t drive drunk if you don’t drive there.

For more than 35 years, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have invested more than $1 billion in responsible drinking initiatives and community-based programs to prevent underage drinking, impaired driving and other harmful uses of alcohol. At Dichello Distributors Inc., we’re proud to work alongside Anheuser-Busch to ensure that we keep our friends, families and neighbors safe by planning ahead for a safe ride home.

Cheers to a safe, happy and healthy holiday season!

Tony Lota

Alcohol Awareness Coordinator

Dichello Distributors, Inc.