Letter: Help Support Your Community Newspapers

Both congratulations and thanks to publisher Rocky Salperto for his relentless news and events coverage in the Woodbridge and Orange Town News. During the current virus crisis, and over the previous five years I don’t believe I’ve missed reading an issue for their comprehensive coverage by a talented staff.

I urge local business people, and the broad readership in Woodbridge and Orange, to support his papers in a time when cross channel communications and digital media are highly competitive and offer a threat to the livelihood of community newspapers.

So, thanks, Rocky. While we’ve never met, perhaps someday when social distancing is behind us, I can give you a pat on the back, or perhaps even a hug. But not now, All best to you and your staff for your continued good work informing and promoting Woodbridge and Orange.

Russ Madison