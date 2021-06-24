Letter: Have A Safe And Festive Fourth Of July

This Fourth of July, we have so much to celebrate. After more than a year spent apart, Americans everywhere are looking forward to finally gathering with loved ones to celebrate Independence Day at parades, cookouts and fireworks shows. As vaccination rates increase and bars and restaurants begin to reopen, now – more than ever – we’re looking forward to brighter days ahead.

If you’re planning to toast this pivotal moment for our country by cracking open a cold one, we hope that you’ll join us in our pledge to keep our celebrations safe by hydrating between Buds and planning ahead for safe rides home. We know that drunk driving accidents increase during holiday weekends, but we also know drunk driving is 100 percent preventable. Whether you call a cab, a rideshare service, use public transportation or designate a driver to get home, make sure you do your part to keep our roads – and loved ones – safe this weekend.

For more than 35 years, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have invested more than $1 billion in responsible drinking initiatives and community-based programs to prevent underage drinking, impaired driving and other harmful uses of alcohol. At Dichello Distributors, we’re proud to work alongside Anheuser-Busch to ensure that we all can enjoy America’s birthday with those closest to them. As we reflect on the meaning of this holiday after a tough year, we hope you’ll join us in resolving to Drink Wiser.

Wishing you a safe and festive Fourth of July.

Tony Lota

Alcohol Awareness Coordinator

Dichello Distributors Inc.