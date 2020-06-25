Letter: Have a Safe and Enjoyable Fourth of July!

This Fourth of July may be a little different than we’re used to, but that won’t stop Americans across the country from cracking open a cold one and celebrating with loved ones. Whether you’re staying at home or getting together with a small group of friends, join us in raising a glass to America’s birthday.

After a difficult few months, this Independence Day is an opportunity to relax, enjoy the sunshine and cherish the land we call home/the hardworking Americans that make this country great. If your plans include a beer or two, make sure you prioritize your safety and the safety of those around you by hydrating between Buds and drinking responsibly. And if you’re heading out for the festivities, remember that no celebration is complete without planning ahead for a safe ride home.

For more than 35 years, Anheuser-Busch and their wholesaler partners have invested more than $1 billion in responsible drinking initiatives and community-based programs to prevent underage-drinking, impaired driving and other harmful use of alcohol. At Dichello Distributors, Inc., we’re proud to work alongside Anheuser-Busch to ensure that everyone can enjoy this holiday weekend in a safe and meaningful way. But we can’t do it alone – it’s up to all of us to protect our neighbors and communities, so join us in making safety the number one priority this Fourth of July.

Regardless of what your plans look like, it’s always best to end on a high note. As you sit back and watch the fireworks with close friends and family, we at Dichello Distributors, Inc. wish you a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July!

Tony Lota

Alcohol Awareness Coordinator

Dichello Distribute, Inc.