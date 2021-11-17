Letter: “Friends of Library” Express Appreciation    

As President of the Friends of the Case Memorial Library, I would like to thank the Orange community for its support, patience and generosity during the past 18 months. It has been difficult for the Friends to sponsor programs and to hold book sales during the ongoing pandemic. But the events that were held were successful. The outdoor musical performances of Rhonda Danet and the Yale Citations were well received and enjoyed by many. These programs were sponsored by the Friends.

Many avid readers purchased books, CDs and DVDs at the Basement Book Sales held this fall. It was exciting to be able to again hold these sales inside the library. The patience of the book lovers was appreciated since capacity numbers were enforced and face masks were needed. The sales were very successful.

The Friends look forward to possibly sponsoring Zoom programs during the winter season. The next book sale will take place in the Spring. Check the library website for more information. Proceeds from the book sale will allow the Friends to sponsor future programs for all age groups of the community.

The Friends wish all readers a Happy Thanksgiving! And again, we are grateful for your support.

Mary Janeczek

President, Friends of the Case Memorial Library