Letter: Former WBOE Chairman Endorses DeBarba

As a physician in the Woodbridge community, former Chair of the Woodbridge Board of Education and someone who has been extensively involved in our community, I am asking the residents of the 114th district to support Dan DeBarba for State Representative.

Dan is a longtime resident of Orange and lifetime resident of our state. He has more than three decades of experience as a certified public accountant and hospital administrator. Dan served as President of both Norwalk Hospital and Danbury Hospital before becoming the Chief Financial Officer of a large New York multi-hospital health system. With the State of Connecticut facing an unprecedented health care crisis and budget shortfall, we need people of Dan’s caliber who are willing to commit to public service.

Dan is a family man who understands the Woodbridge community. His wife of thirty-one years and three children all attended Amity High and his two sons played on the JCC travel basketball team. Through the JCC, his oldest son represented the US on the National Maccabi Soccer Team and his daughter is currently attending graduate school in Israel after travelling there through the Birthright program.

Dan is not a career politician and he is willing to reach across party lines to help make Connecticut a better and more competitive state. Connecticut needs to find balance in its approach to the major challenges we face and we need knowledgeable people who are willing to develop reasoned solutions. I truly believe Dan is the right person for the job.

Please join me in supporting Dan DeBarba and help make Connecticut the best it can be.

Steven Fleischman, MD, FACOG, GF