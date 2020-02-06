Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
Top Banner
Top Banner
Recent News
Side Banner Right
Side Banner Right
Side Banner Right
Side Banner Left
Home
From Our Readers

Letter: Fire Marshal’s Office Thankful for Outpouring of Sympathy

Date:
in: From Our Readers, Town Depts. & Agencies

The Orange Fire Marshal’s Office would like to thank the residents, businesses, religious communities, OVFD, other fire departments and all who expressed their condolences by phone, visits, notes, flowers, food and hugs to our office upon the tragic death of Fire Marshal Tim Smith.  A special thank you to 1st Selectman Jim Zeoli and Orange town employees.  Your kindness and expressions of sympathy helped us through this very difficult time.

Thank you to everyone who reached out to the OFM staff,

Jamie Vincent
Mike Knight
Tim Borer
Beverly Appley

Tags:

Related posts

X