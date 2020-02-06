Letter: Fire Marshal’s Office Thankful for Outpouring of Sympathy

The Orange Fire Marshal’s Office would like to thank the residents, businesses, religious communities, OVFD, other fire departments and all who expressed their condolences by phone, visits, notes, flowers, food and hugs to our office upon the tragic death of Fire Marshal Tim Smith. A special thank you to 1st Selectman Jim Zeoli and Orange town employees. Your kindness and expressions of sympathy helped us through this very difficult time.

Thank you to everyone who reached out to the OFM staff,

Jamie Vincent

Mike Knight

Tim Borer

Beverly Appley