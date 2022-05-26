Letter: Family Talk About Drinking – Prom And Graduation

Prom and graduation season is important for many high school students. Both events serve as memorable celebrations and the next step in their journey to create their own futures. But these events can also come with a lot of pressure and feelings of anxiety for many teenagers. That’s why Anheuser-Busch and Dichello Distributors Inc. are building on their longstanding commitment to promoting responsible drinking by encouraging parents to talk with their kids on how to create memories with friends safely.

Before this season arrives, it’s always a good idea to sit down with your teen to talk about a plan of action if they are confronted with underage drinking, establish expectations, and answer any questions so that they can have a safe and fun night with their friends. Parents are the biggest influence on their teens’ decisions about underage drinking, and special occasions like prom and graduation are great opportunities to build confidence and trust.

For more information and resources on how you can devote quality time to talk with your teenagers about underage drinking, Anheuser-Busch and Dichello Distributors, Inc. encourage you to learn more through the Family Talk About Drinking program. This essential resource for parents can help you connect with your teen through honest and open-ended conversations while providing tips for talking with children and teenagers through every stage of life.

Here’s where you can find Family Talk About Drinking resources online to help start these important conversations:

As prom and graduation season approaches, make sure you talk with your teen, so they are prepared to celebrate safely.

Tony Lota

Alcohol Awareness Coordinator

Dichello Distributors, Inc.