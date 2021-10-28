Letter: Events Like the Orange Country Fair Make Our Town Special

I would like to congratulate the Orange Country Fair Committee on one of the most successful fairs ever. This fair was fantastic. I would like to thank everyone who helped organize the weekend events, had a stand, or volunteered their time. It is amazing to see members of the community get up at the crack of dawn to make pancakes for their fellow townspeople. It is amazing that there are volunteers who spend the whole weekend running the food tents and civic tents. Events like the country fair are what make our town so special. I am proud to be an Orange Resident.

Santo Galatioto Jr.