Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
Top Banner
Recent News
Side Banner Right
Side Banner Right
Side Banner Left
Home
From Our Readers

Letter: Events Like the Orange Country Fair Make Our Town Special

Date:
in: From Our Readers

I would like to congratulate the Orange Country Fair Committee on one of the most successful fairs ever.  This fair was fantastic.  I would like to thank everyone who helped organize the weekend events, had a stand, or volunteered their time.  It is amazing to see members of the community get up at the crack of dawn to make pancakes for their fellow townspeople.  It is amazing that there are volunteers who spend the whole weekend running the food tents and civic tents.  Events like the country fair are what make our town so special.  I am proud to be an Orange Resident.

Santo Galatioto Jr.

Related posts

X