Letter: Enjoy Memorial Day Responsibly

Dear Editor:

This year, Memorial Day comes during a particularly trying time. But, even amid the hardship and uncertainty brought on by the current public health crisis, Americans across the country will take time to honor the men and women in uniform who gave their lives for this country. On May 25th, whether you’re social distancing at home or cautiously beginning to return to normal life, join us in celebrating those who bravely defended our freedom, safety and well-being.

While so many things have changed over the past few months, Memorial Day is an opportunity to take a step back and reflect on the sacrifices made by our fallen heroes. If you’re raising a glass in their honor, remember to prioritize the very thing our servicemen and women fought so selflessly to preserve: our safety. Regardless of how you’re saluting our fallen heroes, if your plans involve alcohol, make sure you take steps to protect yourself and your neighbors by hydrating between beers and drinking responsibly.

For more than 35 years, Anheuser-Busch and their wholesaler partners have invested more than $1 billion in responsible drinking initiatives and community-based programs to prevent underage-drinking, impaired driving and other harmful use of alcohol. Dichello Distributors, Inc. is proud to work alongside Anheuser-Busch to promote safe and responsible drinking habits this Memorial Day.

From all of us at Dichello Distributors, Inc. we wish you a happy and safe Memorial Day.

Tony Lota

Alcohol Awareness Coordinator

Dichello Distributors, Inc.