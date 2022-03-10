Letter: Clinic A Great Success

As we continue thru this pandemic, now approaching over a two-year period, I would like to thank Mr. Zeoli, the Board of Selectmen, Tino and his CERT crew, Dr. Mohammad and the Public Health Department, nurses Lynn Peckham, Terri Waldron and the other nurses and doctor volunteers, who made this clinic and future vaccination programs possible. The Wednesday February 16th, 2022 clinic was a great success, for both adults and children. It is a testament to the forward thinkers of our town, whose professionalism and caring have made the health safety and welfare of the citizens Orange a priority.

Respectfully,

Dr. Lawrence Messina