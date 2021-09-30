Letter: An Open Letter to State Senator James Maroney

I have a few questions and comments.

Did you recently vote to legalize recreational marijuana after knowing its history as a gateway drug that leads to more powerful drugs that have devastated lives and landscapes in this state and community and at best makes people stupid? I’ve seen addiction up close and personal as a parent, friend, addiction counselor, volunteer in prisons and consumer of facts and inconvenient truths. Yes or no.

Do you oppose HB 6107, under which towns are required to allow accessory dwelling units on single-home lots and remove local control and giving up our right to determine what is best for Orange and hand it over to Hartford bureaucrats?

Do you support Critical Race Theory (a divisive, racist America hating propaganda being denounced by blacks and whites across the country, being mandated by the Federal government and forced to be taught in our K-12 schools? Yes or no.

Are you in favor of Connecticut’s policy that allows transgender “girls” to compete as girls in high school sports or do you feel that violates the civil rights of athletes who were born female and have always identified as girls? Do you support the right of a male who identifies as a female to shower in a girls’ shower room and use a girls’ bathroom? Yes or no.

Do you support the mask mandate for K-6th grade children despite the science that does not support their effectiveness against COVID 19 transmission and the science that states facts that they are a detriment to a child’s health? Please answer yes or no.

Do you believe that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness-That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed…human beings are created by a Creator and human life is sacred and our rights come from God? I’m looking forward to your answers so I can know whether you represent me or not and whether you care about my core beliefs.

Bonnie Pelaccia