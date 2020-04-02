Letter: Amity Musical Production Rescheduled

Dear Patron,

I am writing to inform you that due to recommendations from the State of Connecticut our production of the musical “The Drowsy Chaperone” has been rescheduled until the last week of April and the first week of May. We will be honoring all tickets previously purchased on the new scheduled dates. You will have the same seats and same tickets that you have already purchased for these new dates. The new dates will correspond as follows:

Previous Performance New Rescheduled Performance

Friday March 27th 2020 8pm ——> Friday April 24th 2020 8pm

Saturday March 28th 2020 8pm ——> Saturday April 25th 2020 8pm

Thursday April 2nd 2020 8pm. ——> Thursday April 30th 2020 8pm

Friday April 3rd 2020 8pm ——> Friday May 1st 2020 8pm

Saturday April 4th 2020 8pm ——> Saturday May 2nd 2020 8pm

We will be posting regular updates on our Facebook and twitter pages. Our volunteer parent box office can be reached at amityboxoffice@gmail.com or at (203) 392-2019. We will do our best to assist you.

There are still great seats available for all 5 performances of “The Drowsy Chaperone!” You can still purchase tickets at www.amitytheaterdepartment.com. This hilarious Broadway musical will be a welcome respite from our daily lives. We look forward to seeing you at the show!

We thank you for your patience and understating during this difficult situation.

Warmest Regards,

Robert Kennedy, Director – Amity High School