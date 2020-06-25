Letter: 2020 Milford Oyster Festival Canceled

As a result of the health concerns with the COVID-19 virus and with much regret, the Board of Directors of the Milford Oyster Festival has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Oyster Festival scheduled for August 15th

The safety of our dedicated festival goers, vendors, sponsors, volunteers and surrounding community always has been, and will remain our primary concern. Having closely monitored the progress of Federal, State and local guidelines and after much discussion and hope that the Festival could be possible, we know this is the right decision as we all do our part to stop this disruptive virus.

We are proud that the Milford Oyster Festival is an integral part of the community. We ask that you make every effort to support the many local Milford businesses, non- profit and civic organizations that rely on the Festival for fundraising and awareness for their important causes.

Thank you for your tremendous support each and every year. We know this Festival is a special tradition for so many and we look forward to seeing you all again on August 21, 2021.

We hope you remain healthy and safe,

Jay Pinto

President, Milford Oyster Festival