In celebration of the Orange Bicentennial, The Friends of the Case Memorial Library is hosting a family friendly event featuring Connecticut storyteller, Sara deBeer, who will enthrall listeners with “Legends of Connecticut” on Saturday, August 13 at 2:00pm.

This program is supported by the Prown Fund in memory of Shirley Prown.

Ms. deBeer’s mesmerizing tales include tales about blood-streaked apple blossoms; a friendly dog that foretells doom to anyone who sees him more than two times; and a black fox that leads people into the forest and are never seen again.

Since 1978, Ms. deBeer has been delighting audiences of all ages with programs of multicultural myths, legends and folktales. She has a BA in English from Yale and a MA from The Bank Street School of Education. In 2004, she received the Barbara Reed Award for Distinguished and Outstanding Service to the Connecticut Storytelling Community.

Come prepared to be whisked away into a fanciful realm of intrigue and mystery as Ms. deBeer reveals spellbinding “Legends of Connecticut” on Saturday, August 13 at 2:00pm. Weather permitting, we will either convene on the Library back lawn or in the Library Meeting Room. Please bring your chairs, take care to observe mask and social distancing mandates in effect at that time.