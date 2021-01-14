Knights of Columbus Make Donations

Milford Knights of Columbus Council #14546 Santa Maria Council (Precious Blood Parish) donated 12 new winter coats to the ST. Mary’s Kids Closet located at the Margaret Egan Center in Milford, CT on December 9th. These coats will help to provide warmth to those children in need during the winter months. In addition, the Knights donated a new wheelchair to the Wheelchair Foundation providing aid to those that lack the freedom of mobility.

Pictured above left to right are Council Coats for Kids chairman John DeFeo, Council Grand Knight Gordon Parmelee and Council Coats for Kids co-chair Nelson Rivera.

If you are interested in joining the Knights and the Santa Maria Council in Milford, please contact Membership Director Bud McEntee at 917-907-6189