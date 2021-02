If your child is turning five on or before January 1, 2022, it is time to register for kindergarten!

Please register by February 28th on our website:

www.oess.org – there may be multiple pop-ups so please click on the pop-up for: “Kindergarten Registration”.

After you have completed the initial registration process, there is no need to send in any paperwork until you receive an introductory letter in April. At that time, details, dates, and further instructions will be provided to you.