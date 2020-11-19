Kim Vigliotti and Judy Stebbins Join Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate

Greg Robbins and Rhonda Young, Managers and Partners of the Branford office, take great pride in welcoming Kim Vigliotti and Judy Stebbins as a Licensed Real Estate Salespeople to the company. They will work from the company’s Branford office.

Kim Vigliotti is a real estate professional focusing on the residential real estate market in the New Haven County and Shoreline area. She grew up in Guilford and spent most of her life there. Kim was formerly on the Guilford Little League Board of Directors, an active Calvin Leete Elementary School PTO member, and is the Community Relations Coordinator for the Sarah Foundation. Well-known and respected throughout the area, Kim and her husband are the owners of a small brewery business on the Shoreline as well.

Kim received a Bachelor’s degree in History and also in Public & Community Service Studies from Providence College, a Master’s degree in Education from UNH and a Master’s in Educational Leadership from SCSU. Kim has vast experience in every aspect of working with and serving the public through her administrative positions and local business.

An up and coming real estate agent, Kim has great business instincts and management skills. Her drive is to help buyers and sellers obtain a positive and rewarding real estate experience. With a level of attentiveness to meet her clients’ needs, Kim is already creating a very positive track record in sales and service. Contact her at 203-214-8453 or kim.vigliotti@wdsells.com.

Born in Statesville, NC, Judy Stebbins is a graduate of Catawba College in Salsbury, NC with a AB in Business Administration and a SCSU graduate with an MS in Economics. Judy has over 30 years of experience working in housing for faculty, students and institutional visitors at Yale University and OMSC, an international study center for world mission leaders, academics, research and publication initiatives and international artists program.

Growing up, her father was a builder and along with his businesses, he sold and purchased real estate. When she reached legal age, she was an officer of two of the family businesses and silent partner. Judy enjoyed gaining experience in meeting prospective buyers and learning about their life situations and highlighting the pros of their future residences. Today, Judy’s desire to be successful in real estate was born in her experience of matching personalities with the needs and desires of clients and witnessing the joy and satisfaction with a successful end result.

She and her husband live in Branford. Contact Judy at 203-507-8107 or email her at judy.stebbins@wdsells.com.

“We are delighted to have Kim and Judy affiliated with Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate,” said John Wareck, Partner/broker. “Our strong and growing position in the Shoreline community and continued growth helps us attract new additions like Kim and Judy to the company. The combined efforts of our veteran agents and our new Realtors have enabled us to achieve a level of sales growth unsurpassed in the New Haven and Shoreline real estate market,” added Frank D’Ostilio, Jr., Partner.

Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate has offices in Milford, Woodbridge New Haven and Branford and is part of The Real Living Network of Home Services of America, a Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate.