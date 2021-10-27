Kevin McNabola

Kevin looks forward to bringing a unique skillset of 19 years corporate and over 10 years of municipal Finance experience to the Board of Finance. Kevin is currently the Chief Financial Officer in the City of Meriden. He also worked as a Senior Finance Executive for both Bayer Pharmaceutical and General Electric before becoming the Business Manager for the Orange School District in 2010. Kevin received his B.S. in Economics from Southern Connecticut State University and MBA/MPA from the University of New Haven. He is also a member of the Orange Fire Department and former Orange Little League Manager.