Kevin Cornell
  • Planning and Zoning Commission member 
  • B.E. Mechanical Engineering, Stevens Institute of Technology
  • J. D. University of Bridgeport School of Law, (Now Quinnipiac College School of Law)
  • Professional Certification: Professional Engineer, New York State
  • Kevin is a Real Estate Development professional with over 30 years of experience in all facets of commercial and residential real estate development and construction.

“As a resident of Orange for 32 years, I feel an obligation to give back to the community that helped raise and educate my children and allow my family to enjoy the wonderful quality of life that Orange offers. My work experience aligns precisely with the demands of the Planning and Zoning Commission.”

