Kennedy Unanimously Endorsed for Statehouse

Milford and Orange Republicans on May 17th unanimously endorsed two-term State Representative Kathy Kennedy as their candidate for state representative in the 119 Assembly District. “I’m grateful for the support I’ve received from party members as well as the greater Milford and Orange community at large,” said Kennedy, who was endorsed at the 119th Assembly District Convention held at the Orange High Plains Community Center.

“There is much still to do at the State Capitol. With all-time high inflation and the highest fuel prices in history, Milford and Orange residents deserve a financial break,” said Rep. Kennedy. “That is why I pushed for a historic $1.2 Billion in tax relief for working class families in the waning days of the legislative session as the state is collecting a record $4 Billion surplus.”

Some of Kathy’s major accomplishments:

Worked across party lines to assist those most affected by COVID;

Improved the affordability for state residents by supporting the scheduled phase out of the state tax on pensions and annuities;

Protecting our local shellfish industry vital to the region;

Working to preserve local control of zoning and oppose the state-takeover;

Vocal advocate for improved public safety and addresses the rise in juvenile crime & fought attempts to eliminate School Resource Officers (SRO) in schools;

Voted for landmark legislation on climate change mitigation;

Supported legislation to expand coverage for breast cancer screening;

Supported a bill to increase protections for children by ensuring coaches, teachers or instructors pass an extensive background check.

Kathy Kennedy has devoted much of her time promoting public education, serving on numerous Parent Teacher Association committees, culminating in her election as president of the Connecticut PTA from 2015 to 2017. She has served as president of the Milford Council of PTAs and been cited with several state awards.

A graduate of Amity Regional High School, Kennedy attended Southern Connecticut State University.

Kennedy volunteered as a patient care volunteer for Connecticut Hospice in Branford from 2013 to 2016, served as chair of United Way giving from local government officials, she is a past member of the Milford Prevention Council and a Faith Formations Teacher at St. Agnes Church. She has also been a volunteer coach for the Milford United Soccer Club.

For more information about Kathy Kennedy, visit her on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/KathyKennedyforStateRep.