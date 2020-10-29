Kennedy Earns Key Small Business Endorsement

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), which is the premier small business organization in Connecticut, has announced its endorsement of State Rep. Kathy Kennedy for re-election this November for her pro-small business record the last two years. The national small business advocacy group announced that Kennedy has worked both locally and in Hartford to advocate for small businesses.

Andy Markowski, State Director of NFIB-Connecticut, is supporting Rep. Kennedy’s candidacy because of her “voting record over the last two legislative sessions on key issues important to small business. Kathy is committed to the needs of thousands of Main Street small businesses and their employees in Milford and Orange and across Connecticut.”

“I am honored to receive the support of NFIB,” said Representative Kathy Kennedy. “Small businesses are without question the backbone of our economy, as they are leaders in innovation, enterprise and job creation. As a decision maker for one of these businesses, I understand firsthand the challenges they face. Over the past 2 years I’ve worked closely with small businesses in Milford and Orange and will continue to champion policies that help spur economic growth by supporting those who own and operate small businesses in Connecticut.”

NFIB is Connecticut’s and the nation’s leading small business association, with offices in Washington, D.C. and all 50 state capitals. NFIB gives small and independent business owners a voice in shaping the public policy issues that affect their business.