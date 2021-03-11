Keep the Arts Blooming & Win Prizes!

The pandemic cannot stop the arts…the Jamie Hulley Arts Foundation is working to KEEP THE ARTS BLOOMING with a virtual raffle campaign. 100% of the proceeds will be dedicated to local educational programs, scholarships, and community projects particularly focused on artistic recovery, rebuilding & renewal after the devastating effects of the pandemic.

Give big, win big. The raffle prizes are valued at $2,000, $1,000, $500, $200, and $100 in the form of Visa or Amazon gift cards (winner’s choice!). Tickets are $20 each, buy as many as you can, and you can purchase online on the foundation’s website: www.jamiehulleyartsfund.org.

The Jamie Hulley Arts Foundation provides life-changing educational opportunities in the arts to hundreds of youth and adults each year. Through its scholarship and educational programs, the Jamie Hulley Arts Foundation provides unique enrichment opportunities to Amity schools as well as schools in the greater New Haven, Bridgeport, and Valley areas. The Foundation also provides financial support for area youth, middle school through college, to develop their talents in the visual and performing arts.

Currently, the Foundation is hyper-focused on supporting young artists through the pandemic. It has granted scholarships to middle & high school-age youth whose families were financially hurt by the pandemic, making it possible for them to continue their training in the arts. The Foundation also provided special project support to unemployed early career visual and performing artists.