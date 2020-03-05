Kathy Kennedy to Run for Second Term in House

Saying she has much more to do in Hartford, State Rep. Kathy Kennedy who is serving her first term in the Connecticut General Assembly representing the 119th House District covering portions of Orange and Milford announced she plans to run for a second term this November.

Kennedy currently serves on the legislative Public Health, Environment and Education committees and is a member of the bi-partisan Women’s Caucus, the Coastal caucus, the I/DD caucus for the those with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and the EMS/Fire caucus.

Kennedy spent her first term fighting for a more affordable state for Connecticut residents. Some of the key accomplishments in Kennedy’s first term were:

Stopped multiple plans to toll all vehicles on state highways;

Stopped a legislative proposal to force local school districts to regionalize and give up their local control of education;

Halted a state budget proposal to shift teacher pension costs on to local communities;

Voted to increase the penalties for those who manufacture and sell the deadly drug Fentanyl;

Voted to permanently ban toxic fracking waste in Connecticut;

Opposed a state budget which raised taxes by $1.75 Billion on CT residents;

Fought a plan to raid our Special Transportation Fund Lockbox by $171 Million; and

Advocated for PTSD coverage for our fire and police personnel.

Additionally, Kennedy spent many hours communicating with residents through email and phone conversation while also having regular office hours making sure she was getting the true pulse of the district and what they wanted.

“Last year, was a very eye-opening lesson into the legislative session. Many pieces of legislation came out of the State Capitol that quite frankly will harm the taxpayers and state businesses which is why I voted against so many bills,” said Rep. Kennedy. “I will continue to protect the interests of the people of Milford and Orange and will oppose legislation I see as hurting their family budgets.”