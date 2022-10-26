Kathy Kennedy Seeks Re-Election In 119th District

An Amity graduate, State Rep. Kathy Kennedy, R-119, is very familiar with Orange. Although she has lived and worked in Milford for most of her life, she grew up here. And now she is serving in the House of Representatives, representing a portion of Milford and a part of Orange. She is seeking a third term.

At the Founder’s Day ceremony back in May, she recalled how her parents brought her to Orange for the first time to see the spot where they were going to build a house. She was 9 years old, and from New Haven. Her first encounter was not a happy one, since she stepped on a water snake – a memory that stuck. But she had good memories, too. “It was a wonderful place to grow up in,” she said.

In the most recent legislative session, she was a member of the influential Appropriations Committee; the Public Health Committee; the Education Committee and a ranking member of the Executive and Legislative Nominations Committee.

She co-sponsored a number of initiatives, including an Act to improve online privacy protections; an act to establish a supermarket food donation program; to require recordkeeping by motor vehicle parts recyclers when purchasing catalytic converters.

To curb juvenile delinquency, the Legislature passed a bi-partisan “Act Concerning Juvenile Justice and Services, Firearms Background Checks, And Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle.” It provides for (A) more immediate arraignment and services for juvenile offenders, (B) electronic monitoring in certain circumstances, (C) expansion of provisions imposing upon a child special juvenile probation in the case of murder or first degree manslaughter, and (D) expansion of programs serving juveniles and reducing crime. It also requires the Commissioner of Emergency Services and Public Protection to inform the Chief of Police or other appropriate official of the town in which a firearm permit applicant resides if such applicant fails a background check.

As for her work going forward, she signed the Connecticut House Republicans’ “Contract With Connecticut.” It spells out in some detail what initiatives the Republicans will bring to the Legislature in the next term.

“An affordable Connecticut – A safer Connecticut – Support families – Government accountability and transparency – Local control. These are the topics I’m hearing about at the doorstep. This should not just be a Republican initiative. The Democrats should join Republicans in making this a reality.”

It includes:

Cutting the income tax from 5% to 4% for families making less than $175,000 a year and index state income tax brackets so that taxes paid on earnings do not outpace inflation;

Repealing the highway use tax on trucks that starts in January 2023;

Increasing the property tax credit from $300 to $500 to all families filing state income taxes;

Reducing the sales tax and eliminate the 1% meals tax;

Repealing taxes and fees which cost more to collect than the revenue they generate.

The Protecting Our Communities Act:

Provide law enforcement the tools needed to keep us safe;

Enhance penalties for crimes committed using a stolen vehicle or stolen firearms;

Remove certain violent crimes from being eligible for clean slate criminal record erasure;

Expand the circumstances under which juveniles charged with certain violent crimes are automatically transferred to the regular criminal docket;

Provide adequate funding and resources for the Office of Victim Advocate.

The Families First Act: “We will ensure that families are front and center when it comes to decisions about their family members’ education and health care, while protecting them from fraud and abuse.”

Require impact statements and reporting on policies affecting children in public schools and childcare settings any time a health emergency or alert is declared;

Assist all Boards of Education to include all curriculum materials on their websites and to allow for public comment on all agendas;

Add two legislative appointments to the State Board of Education, which shall be two parents–one from a district with a student population of under 1,000 students K-12 and one from a district with student population of over 3,000 students K-12;

Ensure mobile crisis services include 24 hours, 7 days a week;

Protect senior citizens from fraud and abuse.

The Connecticut Business & Industry Association (CBIA), has endorsed Rep. Kennedy’s candidacy based on her support of pro-business laws, with issues ranging from developing a plan for women returning to Post-COVID workplace, addressing manufacturing jobs, establishing licensing reforms, and creating a commercial driver’s license training program.

In addition, she earned the endorsement of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) which advocates on behalf of America’s small and independent business owners.

“Connecticut’s post-Covid recovery can only happen if state government supports small business,” she wrote. “The viability and vitality of small businesses in our state is crucial to getting the economy back and putting people back to work.”

The Amity High School graduate attended Southern Connecticut State University. She worked for the city of Milford for 28 years as an administrative assistant. Kennedy volunteered as a patient care volunteer for Connecticut Hospice in Branford from 2013 to 2016, served as chair of United Way giving from local government officials, she is a past member of the Milford Prevention Council and a Faith Formations Teacher at St. Agnes Church. She has also been a volunteer coach for the Milford United Soccer Club.