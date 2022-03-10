Kathy Kennedy Kicks off Run for Third Term in House

With a strong record of bipartisanship, coalition building, and community involvement, State Rep. Kathy Kennedy who is serving her second term in the Connecticut General Assembly representing the 119th House District covering portions of Orange and Milford announced she plans to run for a third term this November.

“There are many challenges our state faces post-COVID and I want to help move our State in the right direction on both the public health and economic side. The working middle class have been hit hardest during the pandemic. I plan to work on some much-needed tax relief for these hardworking families,” said Rep. Kennedy. “Together we can steer Connecticut in the right direction.

Kennedy currently serves on the legislative Public Health, Appropriations, Education committees. She is currently the head House Republican on the Legislative and Executive Nominations committee.

Kathy also serves as a member of the bi-partisan Women’s Caucus, the Coastal caucus, the I/DD caucus for the those with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and the EMS/Fire caucus. This year she joined and was a member of both the Endometriosis Working Group and the Breast Cancer Awareness Working Group.

In her second term, Kathy Kennedy has continued to fight for a more affordable place to live for working families.

Rep. Kennedy said, “I want Connecticut to be a place where people want to work, a place to call home, raise a family and retire.”

Some of the key accomplishments;

Worked across party lines to assist those most affected by COVID

Improved the affordability for state residents by supporting the scheduled phase out of the state tax on pensions and annuities

Protecting our local shellfish industry vital to the region

Working to preserve local control of zoning and oppose the state-takeover

Vocal advocate for improved public safety and addresses the rise in juvenile crime and fought attempts to eliminate School Resource Officers (SRO) from schools

Supported a bill to increase protections for children by ensuring coaches, teachers or instructors pass an extensive background check

Kennedy prides herself on her common sense approach to government.

“I will continue to speak out for our non-profits, like the United Way of Milford, The Beth-El Center and the Boys and Girls Club. We need to fulfill those promises that were made to our non-profits,” said Rep. Kennedy.

Additionally, Kennedy spent many hours communicating with residents through email and phone conversation while also having regular office hours making sure she was getting the true pulse of the district and what they wanted.