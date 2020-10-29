Juniorettes To Hold Food Drive

In cooperation with Orange Community Services, range Community Juniorettes will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Orange Food Pantry.

Please send your child to school with a few food items to donate to our food drive. Donation bins can be found at Peck Place School and High Plains Community Center. Bins will be there for the next couple of months to help stock the Orange Food Pantry for the holidays.

We live in a predominantly affluent area; however, it is important to explain to our kids how some families have limited resources, and that this is an easy way we can all give back to our community.

Every little bit helps. They are specifically in need of peanut butter, canned tuna, canned chicken, canned vegetables, etc. (Beans are in good supply currently).

Who are Juniorettes?

Orange Community Juniorettes is a parent-run, civic group under the Orange Community Woman’s group which teaches the importance of giving back to our communities, fosters leadership skills, and offers enrichment programs to girls (5th-8th grade) in Orange.

Want to find out more or get involved? Email: orangecommunityjuniorettes@gmail.com