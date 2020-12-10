Juniorettes’ Food Drive

In cooperation with Orange Community Services, Orange Community Juniorettes will be collecting non-perishable food items and personal care products for the Orange Food Pantry. Bins are located at Mary L Tracy School, Peck Place School, Turkey Hill School, Racebrook School and High Plains Community Center, and will be available until December 31st. Thank you in advance for your contributions!

Every little bit helps. They are specifically in need of peanut butter, canned tuna, canned chicken, canned vegetables, etc. (Beans are in good supply currently). There is also a need for: Napkins, Toilet paper, Tooth Brushes, Soap, Shampoo & Conditioner.