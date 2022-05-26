Congratulations to Monica Chen who is a seventh-grade student at Amity Middle School Orange. She was one of 25 runner-ups in the Junior Scholastic Map Man Contest. She participated in this yearly contest by submitting her drawing of a picture/map of Yellowstone National Park which highlighted the geography and wildlife of the park. Each year a different location is chosen then submitted to Junior Scholastic in New York City. Monica received a Tee Shirt in the contest. There were over 2000 entries. First prize won $250.00.