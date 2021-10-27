Judy Wright Williams

Board of Selectmen – 10 years

B.S. Southern Connecticut State University

M.S. Special Education

Southern Connecticut State University

Graduate of the Orange and Amity

School Systems

Teacher 33 years, Orange School System

Human Service Commission

Historic District Commission

Orange Cemetery Association

“My special interests in serving on the Board of Selectmen are to promote educational excellence in our schools and to preserve the rural character and the historic core values of Orange. This includes open space preservation and effective cost management to improve the quality of life for both families with children and seniors who want to remain in Orange close to their children and grandchildren.”