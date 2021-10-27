Judy Wright Williams

- Board of Selectmen – 10 years
- B.S. Southern Connecticut State University
- M.S. Special Education
- Southern Connecticut State University
- Graduate of the Orange and Amity
- School Systems
- Teacher 33 years, Orange School System
- Human Service Commission
- Historic District Commission
- Orange Cemetery Association
“My special interests in serving on the Board of Selectmen are to promote educational excellence in our schools and to preserve the rural character and the historic core values of Orange. This includes open space preservation and effective cost management to improve the quality of life for both families with children and seniors who want to remain in Orange close to their children and grandchildren.”