Joseph Nuzzo

- B.S. Business Administration/Management, Southern Connecticut State University
- M.B.A. Degree in Finance, University of New Haven
- Twenty Years in Commercial Banking
- Business Owner Commercial Finance
- Joe’s community service includes Orange Soccer Association youth soccer coach, Orange Little League baseball coach, current Board Member of the Amity Club, a civic and philanthropic organization in New Haven, and Past President and Board Member of the Boys’/Girls’ Club of New Haven.
“I ask the townspeople of Orange for your vote to allow me to continue to apply my extensive financial experience and expertise to our policy of fiscal responsibility and straightforward leadership.”