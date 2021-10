Please Join Archbishop Blair for a Memorial Mass offered for our dearly Departed loved ones on All Souls Day, Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the Mausoleum located at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven at 700 Middletown Avenue.

Questions? Please contact our Outreach Coordinator, Barbara Gode at (203) 780-8418 office or email her at bgode@ccacem.org.