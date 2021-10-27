- Orange Board of Selectmen – 6 years
- B.A. Syracuse University
- J.D. Quinnipiac College School of Law
- Former Judge of Probate for Orange
- Practicing attorney with over 22 years of legal experience
- John Carangelo has been a lifelong resident of Orange and resides with his wife Kathrine and his sons Michael and Joey.
“As a member of the Board of Selectmen I will continue my efforts to keep taxes under control for our residents, and continue to improve our town’s infrastructure and schools.”