John Carangelo
  • Orange Board of Selectmen – 6 years
  • B.A. Syracuse University
  • J.D. Quinnipiac College School of Law
  • Former Judge of Probate for Orange
  • Practicing attorney with over 22 years of legal experience
  • John Carangelo has been a lifelong resident of Orange and resides with his wife Kathrine and his sons Michael and Joey.

“As a member of the Board of Selectmen I will continue my efforts to keep taxes under control for our residents, and continue to improve our town’s infrastructure and schools.”

