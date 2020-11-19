Jewish Genealogical Society of CT To Host Virtual Lecture

Please join the Jewish Genealogical Society of Connecticut (JGSCT) for the First Annual Marcia Indianer Meyers Memorial lecture on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 1:30 pm. Arthur S. Meyers, the widower of Marcia Indianer Meyers, will present “Marcia’s Genealogical Journey”. Arthur Meyers is a retired librarian, genealogist, and long-time JGSCT board member.

Marcia Indianer Meyers began exploring family history in her father’s jewelry and watch repair store in Detroit in the mid-1940s. She would ask her Dad about their family name, “Indianer,” and took notes. This early asking about her family history led to a lifetime of researching, documenting, visiting family (alive and in cemeteries), and sharing the history. As much as I helped in her work, she ignited my interest, and shaped me in the same way with my family.

Her father loved to talk more about their shtetl, Chodorow, which he had left after World War I, than their name. Marcia concluded this part of her journey in November 2019, shortly after she turned 80, in our assisted living facility in Middletown, Connecticut. She was still just as eager then to help new friends explore their own history.

This program is free and open to the public. To register for the webinar, please cut/paste the following url into your browser: https://facebook.us6.list-manage.com/track/click?u=592a9d60e2153cfae6da9154d&id=128151f869&e=ae9ae8e98b.