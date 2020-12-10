Jewish Genealogical Society of CT Presents A Webinar All About Jewishgen

The Jewish Genealogical Society of Connecticut presents Avraham Groll, Executive Director of Jewishgen, via webinar on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at 1:30 pm. Avraham will present a brief overview of how to navigate core content of Jewishgen, features and databases, along with helpful research hints designed to maximize the benefits of the vast resources. Avraham will then discuss some of the recent upgrades at Jewishgen, such as new collections, along with plans for the future.

Avraham Groll is passionate about connecting people with their Jewish roots and helping them experience what means to be part of the Jewish people. He holds an MBA from Montclair State University, an MA in Judaic Studies from Touro College, a BS in Business Administration from Ramapo College, and a certificate in Executive Leadership from Columbia University. In addition, Avraham spent two years studying at Yeshiva Ohr Yerushalayim in Israel and is a frequent lecturer on a variety of Jewish genealogical and historical topics.

To register for this webinar, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3621016554588221966.