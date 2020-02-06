Jewish Genealogical Society of Connecticut Presents “Thinking Like A Reporter To Avoid Rookie Mistakes” Webinar

The Jewish Genealogical Society of Connecticut invites you to in interactive afternoon at Temple Sinai, 41 West Hartford Road, Newington, CT 06111, on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 1:30 until 3:00 pm. We are pleased to have our presenter, Jennifer Mendelson, share her knowledge and experiences in “Thinking Like a Reporter to Avoid Rookie Mistakes” via webinar from her home in Maryland.

This talk will lay out how 25 years’ worth of journalism experience has helped to guide Jennifer as a genealogist and taught her to conduct fruitful searches. We will talk about using the Law and Order method (follow the dun duns!) to track down information and how relying on simple principles like Occams Razor that the most likely scenario is the least complicated can help you get further.

A native Long Islander now based in Baltimore, Jennifer Mendelsohn has experience with both traditional and genetic Jewish genealogy. She serves on the board of the Jewish Genealogy Society of Maryland, is the administrator of Facebook’s Jewish genetic genealogy group and is a veteran of many Jewish unknown parent searches. She is the creator of the social media movement known as #resistancegenealogy, a project that uses genealogical and historical records to fight disinformation and honor America’s immigrant past. Her work has received international media attention, including being featured on CNN, The New Yorker, The Washington Post, and Yahoo News.

This program is free and open to the public. In the event of poor weather, information on connecting directly to the webinar will be sent via email.