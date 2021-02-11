Jewish Genealogical Society of Connecticut February Webinar

The Jewish Genealogical Society of Connecticut will host a webinar on Jewish Given Names on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at 1:30 pm, presented by Warren Blatt. The webinar is free for members. The fee for non-members is $5.

To join the Jewish Genealogical Society of Connecticut, visit https://facebook.us6.list-manage.com/track/click?u=592a9d60e2153cfae6da9154d&id=3fbfe7c2e2&e=ae9ae8e98b. To pay for the webinar, visit https://facebook.us6.list-manage.com/track/click?u=592a9d60e2153cfae6da9154d&id=0f6f6e330a&e=ae9ae8e98b.

Warren Blatt is the author of “Resources for Jewish Genealogy in the Boston Area” (JGSGB, 1996); and co-author (with Gary Mokotoff) of “Getting Started in Jewish Genealogy: (Avotaynu, 1999).

Warren has over 40 years of research experience with Russian and Polish Jewish records, and is the author of the “JewishGen FAQ” and many other JewishGen InfoFiles. He was the Chair of the 15th International Seminar on Jewish Genealogy. In 2004, he was awarded the IAJGS’ Lifetime Achievement Award in Jerusalem.

This presentation is an introduction to Jewish given names (first names), focusing on practical issues for genealogical research. Our ancestors each had many different given names and nicknames, in various languages and alphabets, often making Jewish genealogical research difficult.

This presentation will teach you about the history and patterns of Jewish first names, and how to recognize your ancestors’ names in genealogical sources. Topics include religious and secular names; origins of given names; variants, nicknames, and diminutives; double names (unrelated pairs, kinnui, Hebrew/Yiddish translations); patronymics; name equivalents; Ashkenazic naming traditions (naming of children); statistics on the distribution and popularity of given names in various regions and times; spelling issues; Polish and Russian declensions; interpretation of names in documents; and the Anglicization of immigrant Jewish names: adaptations and transformations.

