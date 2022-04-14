Jewish Family Service of Greater New Haven to Honor James M. Shure at Spring Celebration Event

Jewish Family Service of Greater New Haven (JFSGNH) will honor James M. (Jimmy) Shure at its 2022 Spring Celebration fundraiser being held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Congregation B’nai Jacob, 75 Rimmon Road, Woodbridge, Connecticut, 6:30 pm. – 8:00 pm. The tented event, providing wine, dinner, coffee & dessert, will recognize Mr. Shure’s invaluable contributions to JFSGNH and the Greater New Haven community. Funds raised will benefit social service programs provided by Jewish Family Service of Greater New Haven Programs.

Music at the event will be provided by New Haven’s Cooperative Arts & Humanities High School Music Messengers, along with music by the Nu Haven Kapelye All Stars. Additional details, along with Ticket and Sponsorship information may be found at https://conta.cc/3KdkJez or by contacting Robbin Seipold, Director of Development, at rseipold@jfsnh.org or 203-389-5599 ext. 105.

James “Jimmy” Shure was born and raised in the Westville section of New Haven and currently lives in the Arts District. After graduating with advanced degrees in the Literature of England, Jimmy decided that he wanted to serve a community rather than a classroom. Joined by a caring and supportive staff, Jimmy has been in charge of the day-to-day operations of the Robert E. Shure Funeral home since 1975. More importantly, our community has been blessed to have someone who exemplifies compassion, understanding and humility in such a vital role for so long.

Jimmy has always tried to put the needs of our community first. With boundless generosity, he has participated in, and has led, many philanthropic initiatives. He has a profound understanding of the life-affirming work not-for-profit agencies, like JFS, do for the people they serve. And he’s made it a personal mission to ensure they have the resources necessary to do this work.

Jimmy once said, “JFS is the quiet relative that works diligently with great understanding and compassion – that goes about its work without fanfare, that doesn’t look for headlines in Shalom New Haven, that takes each client and works with them to make them better, healthier, and able to enter the real world.” We couldn’t agree more. And we couldn’t be more appreciative of his support.

For Jimmy, soliciting a gift for a charity is only the beginning. His ultimate goal is to inspire others to become actively involved, to become a difference-maker like him in the lives of those in need and to begin creating a legacy of meaningful deeds.

JFSGNH programs include the JFS Food Pantry offering food assistance to those who face hunger; Counseling/Mental Health Services for families and individuals; Food4Kids which provides weekend snacks for elementary school students in several New Haven Public Schools; Aging Adult Services, which just launched its Care Navigators program providing assistance to elderly members of our community; Holocaust Survivors Services which helps survivors in the Greater New Haven area and Fairfield County who needs support services to continue to live at home; and/or need help to meet basic needs; Social Work Outreach Services (SOS) for individuals and families in crisis struggling to meet their own basic needs by providing short term case management and referrals; and The Shalom Group, which provides support through educational enrichment and social activities to those with developmental disabilities.