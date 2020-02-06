Jewish Family Service of Greater New Haven Names Honorees For Spring Celebration

Jewish Family Service of Greater New Haven (JFSGNH) is proud to announce its honorees for its Spring Celebration, which will take place at Congregation B’nai Jacob, on Thursday April 23, 2020, from 6-8pm. Debra and Richard Epstein and Betsy Flaherty will be recognized for their outstanding, ongoing commitment to JFSGNH. In their various roles as board members, volunteers, program founders, advocates and donors, these three individuals have worked diligently to improve the lives of children and families in our community who rely upon JFS’s vital programs and services.

The accomplishments of the 2020 honorees also serve as inspiration for the Spring Celebration’s fundraising goals. All proceeds raised will benefit these essential JFS programs: Child and Adult Mental Health Services, Food Assistance Programs (Pantry and Food4kids), Social Work Outreach Services Program (SOS) and the Holocaust Survivors Program.

JFS CEO Amy Rashba feels privileged to honor both the Epsteins and Betsy Flaherty. “I was so impressed with Betsy’s personal touch and compassion,” she says. “When she posted a Facebook photo of our nearly depleted Food Pantry shelves, our community was stirred to quickly fill them! And long-time JFS supporters Rick and Debbie are so passionate about feeding hungry school children over the weekends with our FOOD4KIDS program. All three honorees are the embodiment of all that is great within Greater New Haven. They genuinely understand the critical needs of our clients, the significance of these fundamental programs and through their actions, encourage others to support the entirety of JFS. I invite everyone to join us on April 23 to honor their amazing efforts.”

For more information – https://jfsnh.org/.