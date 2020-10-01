Jessica Scandiffio Affiliates With Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty in Connecticut is pleased to announce that Jessica Scandiffio, formerly of Real Living Real Estate, has affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Realty office in Orange. As an affiliated real estate agent, Jessica will provide residential real estate services in New Haven County and the surrounding communities.

“Jessica’s passion for real estate, excellent customer service skills and attention to detail perfectly align with the standard of excellence upheld by Coldwell Banker Realty,” said Aileen DeFeo, Branch Vice President of the Woodbridge + Orange offices. “We are looking forward to watching Jessica grow her existing business using the tools and technology Coldwell Banker offers its agents.”

“Working in the “corporate world” for the past 30 years, I’ve learned to be persistent while maintaining my personal integrity. I’ve learned to listen to the questions and concerns of my customers while also working alongside them to accomplish our business goal. In 2017, I decided to pursue my passion of Real Estate. Since then, I’ve been very successful in closing the sale/purchase of many homes in the New Haven county area. I love being part of my clients’ dream to seek and purchase their dream home. I realize the many challenges that arise in buying/selling a home. My ultimate goal is to ensure this process is successful and produces minimal stress to my clients. I look forward to working with you,” states Scandiffio.

Scandiffio is a member of National Association of Realtors, Member of Connecticut Association of Realtors and a Member of New Haven & Middlesex Board of Realtors.

Jessica Scandiffio can be contacted at jessica.scandiffio@cbrealty.com or at 203-671-6405.

Coldwell Banker Realty in Connecticut and Westchester County, New York, a leading residential real estate brokerage company, operates approximately 46 offices with over 2,660 affiliated agents. Coldwell Banker Realty is part of NRT LLC, the nation’s largest residential real estate brokerage company. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.