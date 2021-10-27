Jeffrey Cap

Vice-Chair, Board of Education

Chief Information Officer, Newman Architects

Former Technology Teacher

Boy Scout Leader & Trainer

Knights of Columbus Member (Third Degree)

Jeff has served as a community volunteer for many organizations in Orange including the Orange Country Fair, Holy Infant Church, and Website Administrator for various non-profit groups

“It is important for children to receive the highest quality of education from Orange Elementary Schools. Not only is education a top priority but having safe and secure school buildings is equally as important. Having modern technology access will set students, faculty, and staff up for continued success. Your vote will provide me the opportunity to remain committed to the goal of investing in our children’s future.”